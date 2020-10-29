Since 1947, the Marine Corps Reserve has been ensuring a bright Christmas for children in need by collecting and distributing toys through their Toys for Tots program. Toys for Tots provides gifts to children whose families have suffered recent tragedies, are struggling financially or are experiencing other hardships, brightening their Christmas with gifts they might not otherwise receive.
Families in need who live in Barnes County can sign up for Toys for Tots at the Courthouse Social Service Office now until November 13 (you’re encouraged to use the outside drop box or mail, if possible). The giveaway date is December 12 in Jamestown, when toys will be picked out and brought to each car. Families who are signed up will be notified of the time and place for the distribution event.
