On Monday, February 13 from 7-9 pm there will be a presentation on the upcoming Farm Bill for the USA to be held in the auditorium at the Rhoades Science Building on the campus of Valley City State University.
It will be a listening session co-sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On?” and the Dakota Resources Council. The Dakota Resources Council wants to hear from any and all residents, farmers, ranchers, and everyone and anyone living in our area.
Every 5 years the federal government reviews, changes and passes a new farm bill, in other words “updates” the farm bill. The bill truly affects every American who eats in our country.
Many people feel it only includes farmers and ranchers, but that is not accurate. About 75% of the Farm Bill goes to nutrition programming, including SNAP (food stamps), school meals, the fresh fruit and veggie program in schools, and other nutrition programs for Americans. The other 25% of the budget goes to commodities for farmers, conservation, federal loan programs for farmers, rural development to foster rural economic growth in areas like ours, research and extension, forestry, programs that encourage growing and processing crops for biofuel, horticulture and crop insurance.
Sam Wagner, one of the presenters, is the Ag and Field organizer for Dakota Resource Council. He has been on staff for nearly 4 years and has 8 years of community organizing experience. He graduated from VCSU in 2009 and served in the Air National Guard for 20 years before retiring in 2022. Sam has also worked as a general laborer in agriculture at Dakota Plains Coop and a floor worker at the malting plant for Cargill in Spiritwood North Dakota prior to working for DRC.
The Farm Bill affects rural communities like Valley City more than any other piece of federal legislation. In 2018 $428 billion of federal tax dollars were allocated to rural communities, nutrition programs, conservation efforts, and agricultural projects.
In this presentation DRC will briefly review major areas of the 2023 Farm Bill and why sound policy for family farms, ranches, and consumers will make communities healthier and stronger and provide information on how to interact with your federal representatives and take action.
The DRC would then like to hear your thoughts and ideas about issues such as rural development, conservation programs, crop insurance, ranching opportunities and anything you think is important.
“What in the World Is Going On?”,a co-sponsor of this presentation, is a campus-community group jointly sponsored by VCSU’s Departments of Science and Social Science and members of the Valley City community. “What in the World” was begun shortly after 9-11 for the purpose of addressing issues of local, national and international importance. For more information call 701-845-7321.
The Dakota Resources Council is a grassroots organization dedicated to sustainable rural living.
The presentation is free and everyone-farmers, ranchers, rural residents and everyone- is invited to attend.