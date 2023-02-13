What in the World - Ag Bill Topic

On Monday, February 13 from 7-9 pm there will be a presentation on the upcoming Farm Bill for the USA to be held in the auditorium at the Rhoades Science Building  on the campus of Valley City State University.  

It will be a listening session co-sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On?” and the Dakota Resources Council. The Dakota Resources Council wants  to hear from any and all residents, farmers, ranchers, and everyone and anyone living in our area.

