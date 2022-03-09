There’s something deeply unsettling about how this Ukraine-Russian war is being packaged and presented to the world at large, but especially to the American people. Old enough as I am to remember our second Gulf War adventure, I recall even then the corporate media added some extra sex appeal to their war coverage, with big dramatic banners and text and special effects, with embedded reporters riding around in convoys, occasionally dying but mostly just showing brief, exciting clips of gunfire and explosions.
All of which, of course, was heavily sanitized. I’m not old enough to remember Vietnam, but I do know that it was the war America could watch from home. The difference was, when America saw that war, unfiltered and largely uncensored, they reacted with disgust, horror and condemnation. They wanted us out, they wanted the war to stop. We weren’t winning, we were just killing – and being killed. The anti-war sentiment grew to such a fever pitch that, as word of atrocities committed by American soldiers filtered through the populace, anti-war activists turned their rhetoric and anger to the soldiers themselves, assigning them all cruel labels for the crime of having been forced by the draft to fight a war they did not start, that they did not want.
The methods haven’t changed much today, but the sentiment surely has. Now the Ukraine war is on every channel. Social media feeds magically carry memes and pithy soundbites, images of Ukrainian leaders in military dress, pictures of the “Ghost of Kyiv”, stories of his heroic destruction of evil Russians, tales of brave, isolated soldiers on lonely island outposts defiantly insulting Russian warships and then dying for it.
The only problem is that every one of those examples I provided you are fake.
Zelensky is fighting – he’s the Ukraine president – and he’s doing a damned good job of being a wartime leader. Yet the people here at home, putting Ukrainian flags in their profiles en masse, sharing memes, calling him a hero, saying “we” have to go fight Putin, saying “we” need to unite to stand in favor of freedom and Western democracy, they carry on with an odious candor that’s been increasingly disturbing to see.
For one, I can’t help but notice that the very same people who cheered when the Canadian government beat and robbed peaceful protestors in Ottawa are now suddenly passionate defenders of “democracy and freedom” when it comes to a war they have no danger of ever fighting in. I can’t help but notice that suddenly every TV channel is pushing war, war, war – as if we didn’t just abandon an entire fleet of military vehicles to the Taliban, as if we didn’t bungle one of the most embarrassing withdrawals in military history.
There’s a hypocrisy at root here, and to comment on it immediately brands you a “lover of Putin” or a “Russian asset”, just like how any comment against the rollout of COVID vaccines made you an anti-vaxxer, or how any remark on how lockdowns are economically harmful made you a “grandma killer”. For an ostensibly free people, we seem quite willing to memorize a script and slavishly stick to it, regardless of whether it makes us hypocrites or not.
Here’s the reality – in a few weeks, this matter will be ended, one way or the other, and then we will immediately move on to the next thing, war forgotten, as we forgot Afghanistan. The media will shift en masse and a large portion of the populace with them. The memes and social media posts and thinkpieces and soundbites will all fall into lockstep on the next crisis, probably something about climate change or even better, a war in Asia.
War has become just another piece of media for the masses to consume, and they treat it like team sports. Are you Team Ukraine or Team Putin? Did you see the plot twist in the latest episode? Isn’t Zelensky dreamy? Look at these beautiful Ukrainian women carrying rifles! Look at these EU nations banning Russia from the banking system, please RETWEET IF YOU AGREE!
This has ceased to be news, and it’s almost too perverse to be entertainment. It’s a pornography of war – warnography, if you will. Lookit the rubble! Lookit the dead! Hear the gunfire! Oh that footage was from three years ago, oh that footage was from a video game, but hey look! We need to sanction Russia, we need to fight Russia, “we” “need” “to” “resist”.
Meanwhile, the western world spends billions of dollars on Russian oil and gas. The US hasn’t stopped buying. Germany continues to import oil and energy from Russia. The government assures us this is to minimize the impact to the consumer, as if energy prices aren’t already spiking. In fact, some “news” outlets are claiming inflation and high gas prices have always been because of the Ukraine situation.
We have always been at war with Oceania.
This perverse voyeurism is a symptom of a growing cancer, one which has begun to metastasis. So many people suddenly care about war, safe in the knowledge that their demand for action will not be met by their own flesh and blood. What comes now from Russia is the wage of American sin, and for all the blame on Putin, it is impressive that not a single media outlet cares to remind anyone that the United States literally removed the Ukrainian government from power in 2014 and not a single one of these pundits thought that was a problem, if they even knew it was happening.
Maybe because it wasn’t sexy enough. It’s easier to undermine democracy if you just make it so boring nobody bothers to tune in. Oh well, don’t let me keep you from consuming your warnography – enjoying the thrill of death from the safety of the toilet seat.