On Wednesday, June 9, Greg Hager of Valley City will be sharing his music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 p.m. As part of the 25th Anniversary of Music in the Park, Carole Flatau will be recognized for her accomplishments and contributions in growing the arts and music in Valley City.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, June 9th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.