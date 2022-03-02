What began as a hobby for Scott Brockopp is beginning to grow into an empire, as Brockopp Brewery’s handcrafted beers are now being canned and distributed, first to local liquor stores – and then to the world at large.
“We’re trying to get into some distribution, get it out to different places,” Brockopp said. “We have kegs in a few bars and restaurants in the area and so far the only liquor store we’ve got anything in is Dakota Silver here. But I’m starting to build up a little inventory with the cans and I’ll be making some calls to Jamestown and we’ll work our way out from there.”
Brockopp has been homebrewing since 2010.
