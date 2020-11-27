There are two unsinkable women associated with Titanic’s tragic story, one better known than the other. “Unsinkable Molly Brown” was the title given to Margaret Brown, a survivor of the Titanic whose efforts during and after the sinking were nothing short of heroic. Violet Jessop was dubbed “Miss Unsinkable” for a very different reason: she survived not one, but two sinkings of White Star Line Olympic-class vessels, as well as a dramatic incident on a third.
Violet Jessop
Later to be known as “Miss Unsinkable,” Violet Jessop was born in Argentina in 1887 to Irish immigrants. As a young woman, Violet followed in her mother's footsteps to help support her family: she became a ship stewardess.
