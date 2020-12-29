The North Dakota Department of Health is seeing low influenza activity for this time of year. To date, their data shows, they have recorded 107 cumulative flu cases. This time last year, NDDoH had already recorded 1,376 cases of influenza in the state. Health officials attribute the decrease in cases from previous years to the measures being taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, like physical distancing, staying home and wearing masks. Currently, the group that has had the highest occurence of flu infection is those ages 40-49, with 16 cases. That group is followed by those 60-6 9 (14 cases), 10-19 (13 cases) and 20-29 (13 cases). According to NDDoH data, there have been 4 influenza deaths in the state this season.
