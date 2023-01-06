The Times-Record welcomes Paul McDonald to the staff as a reporter.
McDonald comes to the Times-Record with wealth of experience in media with 30+ years in radio. He has done play-by-play of multiple sports plus writing game recaps for station’s websites and morning sportscasts.
McDonald has a Mass Communication degree from Moorhead State University, now Minnesota State University-Moorhead, with a concentration on broadcast journalism.
Paul was born and raised in Moorhead where he was the youngest of nine children and sports has always been a big part in his life.
Along with his duties at the Times-Record, McDonald works with the Hi-Liner Activity Network doing play-by-play and when not doing that he does the public address announcing at football, basketball, baseball and softball games. He also hosts a weekly coaches show called Coaches Corner that can be found on the Hi-Liners YouTube page every Wednesday night at 6pm.
McDonald left Valley City briefly before returning in 2021. “I took a radio job in Aitkin, Minnesota in the summer of 2021. After three weeks, I realized it wasn’t the job for me and I had some minor health issues so I came back to Valley City and took a job as a Paraprofessional with the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit.” McDonald said. “I worked with Kalyn Botz’s Transition Class at the Sheyenne Valley Career and Technology Center as a para and job coach. I loved working with the kids, they were phenomenal and I learned more from them than they did from me.”
McDonald will be covering a wide range of events and stories with the Times-Record.
TR Publisher, Tina Olson, shares her excitement in having McDonald join her staff. “Paul has been a wonderful asset as a correspondent writer and when the opportunity arose he was a natural fit to our team.” She says. “We are very excited for the change in our team and look forward to the journey ahead.”
Olson encourages all to stop in to the TR office, say hello and welcome Paul.