Attention, kids! Do you have the greatest dad in the world? The Times-Record is inviting you to find the ‘Draw Your Dad’ ad in the newspaper and draw us a picture of your dad inside the space available. Then drop off your masterpiece at the Times-Record office, (146 3rd St NE) or mail to PO Box 697, Valley City, ND 58072 by noon on Wednesday, June 16th.
