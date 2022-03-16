Do you like to shop local? Then you’re going to love our newest contest — Shop, Drop & Save, a chance to support your local community businesses and win fabulous prizes.
It’s as easy as 1-2-3: first you shop local, at any one of 31 participating businesses in Valley City. Make your purchases and keep you receipts, because if you drop them off at the Times-Record between today and March 31st, you’ll be eligible for a drawing for your chance to win $20 gift certificates to participating businesses in town.
Test your luck and keep your economy bustling! You can see the participants listed on pages 2 and 3 of today’s paper, so make your selection, go shopping and let the odds be forever in your favor.
We will be announcing the winners in the Tuesday edition, published on April 5th. For more information call 701-845-0463.
Please put your name and phone number on the back of the receipt so that you can be contacted if you are chosen a winner.
