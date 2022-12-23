The Shop Local for the Holidays sweepstakes is underway. Congratulations Lisa Yokom and Gigi Goven our final week Times-Record Shop Local winners.
Lisa has won a $25 gift certificate to Handy Home & Hardware and Gigi has won a 3 month gift certificate subscription to Times-Record newspaper.
The Times-Record is joined by these participating businesses: Handy Home & Hardware, Bong’s Bootery, Smith Lumber Company, Real Deals and Central Avenue Pharmacy.
Your local newspaper and these fine sponsors teamed up, once again, to help area residents enjoy the holidays, save time and money, and have a chance to win free merchandise and as always, reminds all to shop local to support your local businesses, community, family and friends.
Times-Record readers entered the contest by filling in their name and contact information on the forms published in the Wednesday editions through December 14, and then dropping it off at a participating business. Each week, names were drawn and the winner received one of two gift cards drawn to the aforementioned businesses.
The special “Find Clementine” prize was also picked for winner Carrie Maresh.
Carrie is the lucky draw for who found our TR elfin’ friend Clementine, visiting from the North Pole.
Winners please stop in to the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes before December 30th.
Special thank you to all the businesses and shoppers you made this contest so much fun.
Special note -- the TR is open 12/23 until 2 p.m. and then re-opens Tuesday 12/27, 9 a.m.