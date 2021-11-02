Congratulations to the following individuals who won the 2021 “It’s Pasta Time” word search contest: Phyllis Machtell, Donald Remmick, Becky Humble, Vi Egan, Barbara Kauk, Ann Marie Thom, Pearl S. Pritchert and Babs K. Burke.
Each winner receives a prize package consisting of a box of pasta, apron and pasta serving spoon. Winners please stop in to the TR office at 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, to pick up your prize.
The Times-Record joined a partnership with the North Dakota Wheat Commission, U.S. Durum Growers Association, Dakota Growers Pasta Co. and Philadelphia Macaroni Co. to recognize October as the official Pasta Month.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, November 2nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.