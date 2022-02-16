The voters have spoken and approved a tax increase to fund a new school building for the Litchville-Marion School District – though there's no clear indication when construction will actually begin.
“With the building market the way it is. We're hoping to get bids out there the next couple of months. This may be a pipe dream, but we're hoping to be opening the doors in the Fall of 2024,” Superintendent Tom Nitschke said. “Unfortunately, even that's tough in today's world with the supply chain issues. That's our goal but we're not sure if we'll make it. It definitely won't be sooner than that.”
