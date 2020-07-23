Debbie Gabel was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2005 and battled the disease for four years before passing away on January 9th, 2009.
Her husband Rocky started a non-profit, The Debbie Gabel Memorial/Thundering Saints, soon after. Thundering Saints organizes the annual Debbie Gabel Memorial Cancer Ride, now in its 12th year, to honor Debbie Gabel's love and legacy and generate funds for donation. This year’s Debbie Gabel Memorial Cancer Ride will be on July 25th, beginning with registration from 9-11 a.m. at Boomer’s Corner Keg in Valley City. Kickstands go up at noon, rain or shine.
