Valley City, ND – The Thundering Saints donated $15,000 to Hospice of the Red River Valley, generated from charitable gaming proceeds in Valley City, N.D. The donation will be used to provide compassionate end-of-life care to those in Valley City and the surrounding communities.
“We’re honored by the support of The Thundering Saints and the Valley City community,” said Curt Seter, development officer with Hospice of the Red River Valley. “The funds raised ensure Hospice of the Red River Valley will have the resources necessary to serve our patients and families in the Valley City area as we have for the last 40 years.”
Rocky Gabel and the Thundering Saints have donated more than $130,000 to Hospice of the Red River Valley. Much of it was raised through the Debbie Gabel Memorial Cancer Ride. The event founder, Rocky Gabel, held the event in memory of his wife, Debbie Gabel, who passed away under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley in 2009.
