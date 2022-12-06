Thunderbird Ranch Gourmet Foods is more than just a good source of tasty gifts and locally-produced delights to stuff a stocking or circle a tree with – it’s also a source of good, meaningful work for those who may struggle to find opportunities to give back to their communities.
“(The purpose is) to give our folks who are served by Open Door Center (ODC) meaningful jobs,” Kay Metcalf, who runs Thunderbird alongside Ryan Matthias, told the Times-Record. “That’s why we are here, to give our folks meaningful work. We have people who actually come into the kitchen with us, who help us package and weigh and measure ingredients, and we actually have a crew that sits at the production table and they actually drop things into the bags or boxes, put the safety seals on … the Pride of Dakota stickers on, because we are a member of Pride of Dakota, so we travel to most of the shows around the state in the fall. That’s why we are here, for our individuals.”