Valley City, N.D. – Ditch the dip with help from City-County Health District during Through With Chew Week February 21-27. Smokeless tobacco users are encouraged to make the Great American Spit Out on February 25 their designated quit date. Setting a quit date greatly improves a tobacco user’s chance at success.
City-County Health District has the tools and resources for smokeless tobacco users who want to quit tobacco. City-County Health District is educating the community about how smokeless tobacco can cause harm and encourage young people never to start using these products.
Read the full story in your Thursday, February 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.