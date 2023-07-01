Atlanta, Georgia Nationals is a place where only the top ten percent of SkillsUSA competitors go to compete between June 18th through June 25th. Competitors gain their place in nationals because they were first in their competition at state. Speakers and students find getting to nationals alone is something to be proud of and the impact of nationals and SkillsUSA is lasting.
SkillsUSA is an organization that connects industry and students by encouraging students to grow their skills. The lasting effect of nationals and SkillsUSA is shown in our advisors and some of the judges at nationals. The Times-Record spoke with SkillsUSA Tech chair for prepared speech, Lori King-Taylor from Atlanta, Georgia, and Megan Grafing SkillsUSA advisor from The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center in Valley City, both have memorable impacts from SkillsUSA’s influence.
Lori King-Taylor shares that she was at nationals four times, twice as a competitor and twice as a national officer. She tells us, “The most important gains from her time at nationals were her friendships, the relationships within industry she has built, and how nationals set her up to be the public speaker she is today.”
Megan Grafing says “SkillsUSA has impacted her life and gave her the encouragement to believe in herself, and is what, she says encouraged her to become a nurse.. Grafing attributes a lot of her success to her former retired SVACTC health career instructor, Nancy King.
SkillsUSA and nationals has permanently changed lives but also continues to change students lives. The importance of nationals for students ranges from learning about the dangers of new areas to the development of their Skills. Atlanta is a big city and students may learn it’s important to treat people and situations differently then they would at home. The learning doesn’t stop at the city’s dangers they may also learn more about other subjects and themselves.
The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center students who attended nationals were Ella Olson and Madison Maley.
This TR reporter sat down with two of the SVACTC attendees to get their take on their experience at nationals.
Ella Olson shared that she learned how decision are made at nationals and how the voting system for a national officer works. She says she got to see first hand, the impact of nationals through the city experience and getting to see how voting works. “Nationals has been really fun and really good, I have been enjoying eating at different places and walking downtown.” she says. This example shows that she enjoyed the city experience and a different environment then she is used to. Ella, as a state delegate, attended meetings to vote on decisions at nationals but she also got to learn about the national officer candidates through these meetings. She learned more about the decision making at nationals because she had to vote on conclusions to problems and also give her input.
Madison Maley competed in medical math which is the math involved in dosages, IV drip rates and numerous other medical calculations these medical calculations are turned into a hundred question test. The better you know how to calculate the dosing of a certain drug or more medical math knowledge the better your percentage on the test. Madison got the chance to improve her score in medical math at nationals from her state competition score and memorized conversions in her head. Madison also found it important to try to get a better score at nationals. That was a goal she set out to achieve not just to beat other competitors but to do better then her last attempt on the medical math test. She says she not only gained the chance to do better on her competition but also to get closer to her peers during nationals.
Among learning about voting, gaining more knowledge, and strengthening bonds between your peers. Students also gain experience in a different environment then small town North Dakota often gets. Grafing and Dennis Reinke (an advisor and welding teacher at SVACTC) both agree that the experience of the city is an important part of the national experience because their students don’t often have this prior experience. The other important experiences for the students according to Reinke, Grafing, and King-Taylor are the opportunities presented at nationals along with the experience of competing and being at nationals in general is the accomplishment of being there and potentially placing in the finals or the top three. The students are given the opportunity to see how nationals operates, building industry bonds, and the self growth from participation of the experience.
Nationals is a huge opportunity for students that can be life changing but is also a very fun and enjoyable experience. The next step for the students who didn’t graduate is to start from scratch and work on a new competition in the fall or to try to do better in their current competition. Students then compete in state, and strive for the opportunity to attend nationals once again.
SkillsUSA is a rewarding organization to be a part of and the easiest way to join would be to join a school allied with SkillsUSA and becoming a member through the school.
