Skills USA Students In Atlanta Georgia - 2023

Skills USA students pictured l-r: Ella Olson, Amber Korren, SVCATC Advisor Megan Grafing, Madison Maley, SVCATC Advisor Dennis Reinke. Submitted photo

Atlanta, Georgia Nationals is a place where only the top ten percent of SkillsUSA competitors go to compete between June 18th through June 25th. Competitors gain their place in nationals because they were first in their competition at state. Speakers and students find getting to nationals  alone is something to be proud of and the impact of nationals and SkillsUSA is lasting.

SkillsUSA is an organization that connects industry and students by encouraging students to grow their skills. The lasting effect of nationals and SkillsUSA is shown in our advisors and some of the judges at nationals. The Times-Record spoke with SkillsUSA Tech chair for prepared speech, Lori King-Taylor from Atlanta, Georgia, and Megan Grafing SkillsUSA advisor from The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center in Valley City, both have memorable impacts from SkillsUSA’s influence.

