Planning Meeting

Valley City Public Schools has scheduled the Three-Year and Five-Year Planning meeting for Tuesday, June

23rd, 2020 at 5:30pm at the Central Administrative Offices Conference Room. The Valley City School Board

invites the public to participate in a school demographic planning meeting to fulfill the requirements under NDCC

Section 15.1-07-26. At this meeting, the school board will discuss and receive public input on school

demographics, staffing, facility utilization, district finances, and the district’s strategic plan.

If you have any questions regarding the Valley City Public Schools planning meeting you contact Superintendent

Josh Johnson at 701.845.0483 at the District Central Administrative Offices.

Recommended for you