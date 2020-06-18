Valley City Public Schools has scheduled the Three-Year and Five-Year Planning meeting for Tuesday, June
23rd, 2020 at 5:30pm at the Central Administrative Offices Conference Room. The Valley City School Board
invites the public to participate in a school demographic planning meeting to fulfill the requirements under NDCC
Section 15.1-07-26. At this meeting, the school board will discuss and receive public input on school
demographics, staffing, facility utilization, district finances, and the district’s strategic plan.
If you have any questions regarding the Valley City Public Schools planning meeting you contact Superintendent
Josh Johnson at 701.845.0483 at the District Central Administrative Offices.