Valley City, N.D. – There are three additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Barnes County over the weekend. The individuals are females, one in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 60s. Sources of exposure are still under investigation by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). These newly confirmed cases bring the county total to thirty-four, four of which are considered active.
City-County Health District reminds the public that detailed information about North Dakota’s COVID-19 response, including active case trend lines, can be found 24/7 at health.nd.gov/covid19dashboard. Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.