Abbey Thornton has wanted to compete in gymnastics at the collegiate level for a long time, that has become a realty. The senior at Valley City High School signed her Letter of Intent to compete in gymnastics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The Eagles have one of the most successful gymnastics programs in the country. This past year UW-La Crosse was second at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) Championships. They finished two-tenths of a point behind conference rival UW-Oshkosh. The Eagles have recorded 26 top-two finishes in 37 national championship meets. The NCGA has conducted championships since 1984, making this year the 39th annual meet. UWL has won the team title 17 times, which are the most in NCGA history.
But for Thornton, her decision to go to La Crosse goes beyond their outstanding gymnastics program. “I choose La Crosse mainly because of their biology major is really good,” Thornton said. “That, and it just felt like home and I love the environment there and the campus is really pretty.”
Thornton says competing at this level is something she has always wanted to do, but it really didn’t come to the forefront of her thought process until a couple of years ago. “I have always wanted to do college gymnastics,” Thornton said. “I would say around my freshman and sophomore year I was like, that would be a real cool experience. Then last year, I was like yeah, if I want to do that I’m going to have to go to USAG.” So she bypassed her senior year, competing for the Hi-Liners, and focused on USAG. Now she will be part of a program that has produced 252 All-Americans in the 39 year history of the national championships. The top eight individuals in the four events and the All-Around earn NCGA All-America honors.
Abbey’s dad James says for he and wife Janet, what has impressed them the most is Abbey’s commitment and what she gave up to follow this dream. “What she gave up her senior year, not only gymnastics, but she has not been able to go to any of her peers games,” James said. “She didn’t go watch volleyball, basketball, wrestling or football. She went to practice five days a week for four hours. She went to school all day long. She drove an hour each way to practice. Just that commitment alone has been very impressive and to see her do it has been pretty awesome.”
Thornton will be the first Valley City gymnast to compete at the collegiate level in 34 years, something that she has not lost sight on and hopes it starts a trend. “I do think about that. I don’t know if it has sunken in quite yet, but it’s just kind a crazy,” Thornton says. “Hopefully it builds more and more after this because I know we have a good group of gymnasts here in Valley City and I’m hoping they to will follow their dreams, like I am.” Thornton says she is glad to have this decision made. “It was a lot of stress but I’m happy and looking forward to my next adventure.”
