Abby Thornton with her family

Thornton family, front row l-r: Skylar, Abbey and Devyn. Mom and dad, Janet and James, in the back. Photo by Paul McDonald/TR

Abbey Thornton has wanted to compete in gymnastics at the collegiate level for a long time, that has become a realty. The senior at Valley City High School signed her Letter of Intent to compete in gymnastics at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The Eagles have one of the most successful gymnastics programs in the country. This past year UW-La Crosse was second at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) Championships. They finished two-tenths of a point behind conference rival UW-Oshkosh. The Eagles have recorded 26 top-two finishes in 37 national championship meets. The NCGA has conducted championships since 1984, making this year the 39th annual meet.  UWL has won the team title 17 times, which are the most in NCGA history. 

