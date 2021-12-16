Eight youth have been selected to join the North Dakota 4-H Ambassador program. The North Dakota State 4-H Ambassadors is a group of young adults from across North Dakota who are actively involved in 4-H. They coordinate many activities that involve teaching youth and adults about topics such as leadership, team work and citizenship.
The new team members are:
Alyssa Thomsen, Barnes County, Valley City High School
Marit Ellingson, Walsh County, Dakota Prairie High School
Wyatt Dunlop, Rollete County, Rolla Mt. Pleasant School
Forrest Sears, Cass County, Central Cass High School
Grady Hornung, Pembina County, North Border Walhalla High School
Aidan Sears, Cass County, Central Cass High School
Kiley Kvamme, Cass County, Kindred High School
Taiton Axtman, Cass County, Davies High School
Read the full story in your Thursday, December 16th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.