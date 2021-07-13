CHI Mercy Hospital is seeing a change in leadership, as hospital president Keith Heuser retires and Becki Thompson steps in to serve as interim president.
Heuser has been president at CHI Mercy Hospital for nearly 13 years, the last two of which he simultaneously served in that capacity for the Lisbon hospital.
Thompson, who will be CHI Mercy Hospital’s interim president, is president of CHI Oakes Hospital.
