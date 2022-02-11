A special luncheon was hosted at Valley City State University on Thursday, showcasing a variety of foods made from “pulse” crops, which is a catch-all term for any edible bean product, to recognize World Pulse Day.
“It’s showing what’s locally grown in our area,” Cody Didier, merchandiser for Columbia Grain International’s Valley City grain elevator, who provided all the pulses served at Thursday’s luncheon.
“For Columbia Grain our mission is to cultivate growth. We thought ‘what better way could it be then right here in our hometown, with our community?”
Thursday was World Pulse Day, a day of no small importance to North Dakota agriculture as the Peace Garden State continues to feed the world in soybeans and other pulses.
