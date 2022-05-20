Mel Rieman Visitor’s Center has been given a long-overdue facelift, providing new, eyectaching informational displays that provide details about the wonders of Lake Ashtabula, as well as representing the strong ties to the community the lake has to the community at large.
Rich Schueneman, section lead with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was honored at a ribbon-cutting for the renovated visitor’s center with a leadership award.
“This year we singled out his role with COVID-19 response,” Colonel Karl Jansen, commander of the St. Paul District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said. “Not only taking care of your own staff and keeping them save but at the same time you’re providing this recreation opportunity for the public, to get away from this stressful situation but also safeguarding them in a way where they can safely enjoy this site.”
Jansen recognized the scope of Schueneman’s over 30 years of service, a career that began as a student ranger and has continued to his present leadership role today.
“We absolutely think the world of you and your leadership. You’re a huge part of this site and this community,” Jansen said.
“I’m humbled to receive this award,” Schueneman said. “I really do care and I’ve always believed in taking care of your community and I’ve always tried to do that in my career.”
In a speech to the public, joined by Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud and County Commissioner Cindy Schwehr, Jansen spoke of the work that went into the visitor’s center and also of the importance of the Baldhill Dam, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.
“It’s much more to me than concrete and steel. It protects people, it supports life,” Jansen said. “Just last year with the exceptional drought … it’s nice to know we have some engineering capacity to help through those tough times.”
He said that the dam and lake serves as a source of inspiration to future generations.
“It helps inspire everybody towards environmental stewardship, particularly children who get to take advantage of many natural resources,” he said.
Those deep community ties and roots were emphasized by Schwehr, who spoke at length of her many memories growing up beside the lake, from swimming with her family to “flirting” with park rangers in her youth.
“This 26-mile wonder that we stand before has been enjoyed by not only multiple generations of mine, but of all the local families … we grew up here,” Schwehr said. “Sundays and holidays were all about families and lake and recreation in those days and I believe it still is.”
The ribbon cutting marked the first major renovation to the visitor’s center since the 1970s, and the Corps, county and city were joined as well by members of the Valley City Chamber of Commerce.
“This is the first major facelift since 1977. The displays within … are symbolic of our strong local partnership,” Jansen said. “ They were developed in collaboration with many local partners and with the creativity and vision of our district history committee and also the staff here at our site. The upgraded (visitor’s) center covers many things, the history of the area … the form and functions of the dam, the background of the project site and how it was developed and information on all the animals and plants that are found in this region.”
The Mel Rieman Visitor’s Center is a part of the Mel Riemen Campground and Recreational area, which spans 70 acres and provides space for tents, RVs and boating. You can find more information online at https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/233550.
Be sure and pick up your May 20-22 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.