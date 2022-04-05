Valley City took advantage of the improving weather to hit the drinks – or rather, the links, setting out on a pub crawl like no other.
KOVC and I3G media organized the third annual Valley City Bar Golf minigolf tournament, an event which tasked teams of golfers to take a tour of Valley City’s myriad drinking establishments and test their skill – and over time, their sense of balance – at a wide assortment of mini-golf holes.
