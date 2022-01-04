Volunteer effort makes local history accessible
The Barnes County Museum and the Barnes County Public Library have formed a rather unique alliance, possibly the only one like it in North Dakota, combining historical archives and catalog systems into one easy-to-search collection.
“This is actually addressing a long-standing issue with people searching for local history stuff in our community,” Barnes County Public Library Director Steve Hammel said. “There’s been a kind of informal agreement between the museum and our library for a number of years, even before I started as director here … that the museum would do a lot of the local history stuff, but the public library had some stuff too. So people would have to go both places to research local history … which was not necessarily convenient.”
The idea was simple consolidation – the museum’s resources, Hammel said, made it the natural place to move the relatively small collection of historical documents and items that the library had held onto all these years. However, the library’s catalog and search system was far better suited for the task of historical research. So the museum would house the physical objects, and the library’s database would house the catalog.
“What we did was, we made a branch,” Hammel said. “So there is a ‘branch’ of the Valley City Public Library at the museum.”
Now all anyone needs to do to search for local Valley City and Barnes County history is search for it through the ‘research branch’ of the public library, from their website vclibrary.org or directly at https://valleycity.biblionix.com/catalog/.
