Fall is upon us. Summer is ending. The public schools including institutions of higher education are open and operating after summer vacation. However, unlike previous years this end of summer and school openings are creating a new challenge not only for the students but for all of society. Young and old alike are desperately trying to understand this evil insidious germ called the coronavirus.
Open Door center is wrestling with the coronavirus and its associated disease called Covid-19. However, unlike the schools that turned to virtual education, Open Door Center has been grappling with the pandemic and the provision of quality services in this trying time for the past six months. This is in addition to the normal, high level of work demand placed upon the employees. Covid-19, a once-in-a-century illness, with its various symptoms presents a new demand on the employees of the Open Door Center. Fortunately, the Center work force has and continues to face this enemy with steadfastness and determination in a desire to meet and defeat it in the best possible manner for those receiving services. The staff and especially the largest body of employees, the heart of the Open Door Center, the Direct Support Professionals are continuing to face this adversity while providing the quality service seen every day of the year.
