New developments at local photo studio
Diane Hochhalter has been taking photos and capturing memories since she was a kid, and that passion, rolling like a snowball downhill, has grown and grown over the years, culminating in the Diane J. Hochhalter Studio, a professional-grade photography studio located right here in Valley City.
“It was 10 days before the world fell apart in 2020.” Hochhalter said, recalling when she purchased the studio space. “This building has basically sat unused (for) six years maybe. (It) had plastic on the windows.”
She’s done a lot with the place since then. Her studio is full of various props, furnishings, backdrops and accessories for any of the numerous styles of photoshoot she does. From casual to country, garden to glam, from high-quality portraits to fine art pieces, Hochhalter offers a greater breadth of skill and artistry than many amateur photographers.
Read the full story in your Thursday, January 20th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.