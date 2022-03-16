Art and industry combine in local manufacturer
Morehouse Enterprises encompasses the passions and talents of the Morehouse brothers, Tanner and Torrey, whose combined skills and expertise – along with a small but equally talented staff – have seen them grow their business from a renowned watch repair shop into a multifaceted industrial hub, capable of restoring the past and building the future.
“We learned a lot from our dad and grandpa, just doing stuff while growing up,” co-owner Torrey Morehouse said. “We started the watchmaking business about six years ago.”
There’s a lot of passion and artistry within the Morehouse Enterprises building – the walls are adorned by a wide assortment of guns, some with unique branding, some specially-designed, some custom-assembled. Gold-plated revolvers celebrating North Dakota’s centennial hang on the same wall as a John Deere branded rifle. These guns are all a part of Bridge City Ordnance, one of three businesses operated within the same complex – the others being TM Watch and Trademark Tooling.
Read the full story, and see photos, in your Wednesday, March 16th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.