It looks like the incumbents have it for Barnes County, with 15 of 18 precincts in District 24 reporting some narrow victories for Rep. Cole Christensen and a commanding win for Dwight Kiefert, who look to keep their seats in the House of Representatives. Madeline Luke was a close third, nipping at Christiansen's heels with over 1700 votes to his nearly 1900. Kiefert clenched it with 2,202 votes. Kaitlyn Huss, despite dropping out of the race last month, got 511 votes in Barnes County.
John Hoeven easily fended off challenges from the right and left, commanding an easy win of the county over Katrina Christiansen and Rick Becker. Kelly Armstrong also took a strong victory over independent challenger Cara Mund.