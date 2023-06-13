Spiritwood Lake Jam

The popular camping and vacation destination is hosting four bands, including all-star tribute bands Bohemian Queen and Zep-LA

Spiritwood Lake, ND –The Spiritwood Resort, one of North Dakota’s most popular camping and vacation destinations, has revealed details for its 5th Annual “Lake Jam.” Kicking off Friday, June 23 at 9 p.m. and running through Saturday, June 24, the highly-anticipated event will feature an onslaught of A-list music, including the weekend’s headliners Zep-LA (Friday) and Bohemian Queen: The World’s Most Passionate Queen Tribute (Saturday), as well as food, beverages, swimming, games, and more for the whole family.

