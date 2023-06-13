The popular camping and vacation destination is hosting four bands, including all-star tribute bands Bohemian Queen and Zep-LA
Spiritwood Lake, ND –The Spiritwood Resort, one of North Dakota’s most popular camping and vacation destinations, has revealed details for its 5th Annual “Lake Jam.” Kicking off Friday, June 23 at 9 p.m. and running through Saturday, June 24, the highly-anticipated event will feature an onslaught of A-list music, including the weekend’s headliners Zep-LA (Friday) and Bohemian Queen: The World’s Most Passionate Queen Tribute (Saturday), as well as food, beverages, swimming, games, and more for the whole family.
Opening the show on Friday is 70s and 80s cover band Back for More. Known for their high-energy stage performances and rockin’ sound, the band plays all of the hits – ranging from classic rock to the 80s hair bands everyone loves – making them the perfect act to get the crowd ready for the night’s main event – Zep-LA.
As their name suggests, Zep-LA hails from Los Angeles, CA and has received critical acclaim for authentically recreating Led Zeppelin’s catalogue with each vocal, drum line, and guitar riff that passes across their stage. The star-studded band features some of the West Coast’s most talented musicians whose passion for their music is like a love letter to the fans who still believe in Led Zeppelin’s enduring magnetism.
Bohemian Queen, who share the same line-up as Zep-LA, will take the stage as the grand finale on Saturday night following an explosive set by newcomers DJ and the Atomics. This dedicated group of musicians came together during the pandemic to spread their love for classic rock and are taking inspiration from legends such as Van Halen and Blondie.
Bohemian Queen, often hailed as, “The World’s Most Passionate Queen Tribute,” is globally-revered for their phenomenal costuming that pays homage to Freddie Mercury’s legendary style, stellar audience engagement, and a sound that blows audiences away.
“We can’t wait to bring our electrifying shows to Lake Jam,” said Paulie Z, Vocalist for Zep-LA and Bohemian Queen. “This festival has been on our radar for years and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to perform and enjoy the beautiful Spiritwood Resort.”
Along with a weekend of energizing performances, Lake Jam will be filled with special activities set up just for the event like cornhole and axe-throwing. And all attendees will be welcome to enjoy the resort’s amenities, including the swimming and beach area, playground, basketball and volleyball courts, fishing pier, and indoor and outdoor bar and restaurant.
For those looking to camp or travel via boat, Spiritwood Resort has a public boat dock and will provide RV hook-ups and camping sites.
“We are so excited to celebrate our 5th anniversary of Lake Jam and are thrilled that we have these amazing artists to help ensure that we have the biggest and best festival yet,” said Eric Nordstrom, general manager Spiritwood Resort. “We encourage everyone to get their tickets early this year because they will go fast!”