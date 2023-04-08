Valley City, ND - The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. The new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in helping the Foundation achieve its mission and strategic objectives.
The following individuals have been appointed to the Board of Directors:
Tyler Van Bruggen, Farmers Union Insurance
Erin Klingenberg, Valley City State University
Tyler Marthaler, Dacotah Bank
“We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our Board of Directors,” said Josh Lagein, Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation, President. “Their diverse backgrounds and knowledge will be instrumental in helping the Foundation advance its mission and strategic goals. We look forward to working with them as we continue to build a strong and effective organization.”
Additionally, the Foundation expresses its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the outgoing members Hilde van Gijssel, Mary Lee Nielson, and Ken Reid for their dedicated service and contribution to the Foundation. “On behalf of the Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation, we want to acknowledge and thank Hilde, Mary Lee, and Ken for their dedicated service and contributions to our organization,” said Director Andrea Nelson, “their leadership, expertise, and unwavering commitment to advance the organization over the past nine years has made an incredible impact.”
The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support a wide variety of nonprofit organizations in Barnes, Ransom, and Griggs Counties. For more information on the Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation visit our new website www.yoursvcf.org
