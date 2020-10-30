Reaching the site of the nearly completed bridge, the railroad laborers noted a couple of strangers, surrounded by other workers, standing at the east end of the bridge over the Sheyenne. It seemed that the strangers were explaining something and all edged up to the group to find out what was so interesting.
“My name is McFadgen and my friend here is named Morrison. We came out here last spring in May and scouted the country. We decided the railroad was going to cross the Sheyenne here since there was already a stagecoach line crossing the river and the grade in and out of the valley seemed about right.”
Read the full story of the Settlement of Valley City in your Friday, October 30th "The Place We Call Home" TR special edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.