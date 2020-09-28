Though the characteristic stench of cigarette smoke might not linger on their breath, youth using electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are still exposing themselves to the negative health effects of nicotine. In 2019, 53% of North Dakota’s high school students reported using e-cigarette products at least once. And what about middle-schoolers? Nearly 15% had tried e-cigarettes. But perhaps it’s more important to know how many teens are current users: In the same survey, nearly 30% of high schoolers and 10% of middle schoolers reported current use. These surprising statistics reflect that vaping, the term for using e-cigarettes, is popular among North Dakota youth making it important to be able to recognize what e-cigarette products look like and to understand their health effects.
