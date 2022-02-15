Local arts center provides jam space for bluegrass music
Valley City’s own art center and coffee house , the Vault, is doing its part to keep the art and soul of bluegrass music alive in North Dakota, ringing out twice a month with bluegrass jam sessions intended to preserve the historic sound, which has long hearkened back to the homestead life so sacred to North Dakota.
“One of the main focuses of bluegrass is the old home place, memories of growing up,” John Andrus, President of the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (BAND), said. “It started out in the 1940s after the Depression, a lot of the young people from the farms moved to the cities to take on jobs, because that’s where they were. A lot of the rural guys found each other at those jobs and formed bluegrass bands and they started making music together. Of course, they wrote a lot of things about how’s mom and dad doing back on the farm?”
