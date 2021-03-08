My former neighbor did not have a green thumb.
Shh! Don’t tell her I said that!
Although she was a woman of many talents, pruning shrubs was not one of them. We each had a lilac shrub adjacent to the property line. In mid-May, my shrub would burst forth in all of its lavender-colored glory. In contrast, my neighbor’s shrub would quietly leaf out and never bloom.
One year, she asked me why my lilac consistently bloomed each year and hers would not. I delicately responded that bad timing, combined with her pruning method, sheared off all of the newly formed flower buds before they could bloom.
Knowing when flower buds form is important information to have before pruning. Most spring-blooming shrubs have flower buds that were formed the previous year in late summer or fall. In spring, the flower buds on forsythia, bridal wreath spirea, viburnum and lilacs finish their development and put on a spectacular floral display. Major pruning between late summer and spring bloom would remove flower buds.
Read the full story in your Monday, March 8th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.