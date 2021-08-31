The Notorious RVG (Relentless Vote Getter) rolled into Valley City around 3 p.m. on Friday, parking for a couple of hours in the lot near the VCSU walk bridge. While the RVG was there, adults and youth in Valley City got to learn about VoteEquality, sign the vehicle, enjoy snacks and conversation and even some music. Local musician Joe DeMasi shared a song that he’d written just for the event during the 3-5 p.m. stop in Valley City.
Sponsored by VoteEqualityUS, the North Dakota Women’s Network, Valley City’s “What in the World is Going On” group, and Feminist First Fridays Valley City organizations, is part of the RVG’s tour of the Midwest.
Here’s what VoteEqualityUS is all about: Fixing the US Constitution by ensuring the addition of the fully-ratified 28th Amendment (Equal Rights).
Read the full story in your Tuesday, August 31st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.