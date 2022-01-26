Urban Couture, Quilted Ceiling and McLean Frames, all under one roof
McLean Frames will have a new home across the street from its old location at the newly-sold Dutton’s Parlor, occupying a niche within the Urban Couture building in downtown Valley City– and possibly setting the standard for the future of local retail.
“Really retailing is … supplying a need. Customers have a need and we supply it,” Delmere McLean said. “The United States started in the general store concept, so you have one store that supplied a number of things. One store would supply grocery and hardware and services … over time a lot of stores became specialty stores.”
