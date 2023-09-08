Courtesy of Bridges Arts Council,
Nick Lee, Administrator
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtesy of Bridges Arts Council,
Nick Lee, Administrator
The VCSU Community School of the Arts is looking for singers interested in performing in the Valley Voices Woman’s Choir. The Valley Voices Woman’s Choir is now being administered by the Bridges Arts Council through an agreement with Valley City State University under the umbrella of the VCSU Community School of the Arts.
This agreement continues with a tradition of cooperation and partnership between the Bridges Arts Council and Valley City State University. If you would like to sign up for the Valley Voices Woman’s Choir you can fill out a OneDrive Registration form (https://forms.office.com/r/D7xxfVn0EP) or there will be paper registration forms at the first rehearsal. The cost to participate in the choir is $35 per semester ($70 per year). Fees can be paid at the first rehearsal.
Interested singers can fill out this form digitally or come to rehearsal on Tuesday’s from 7:00-8:30 in the choir room on the campus of Valley City State University in the new Center for the Fine Arts Building.
For more information regarding rehearsals, music performed, or questions about Valley Voices please reach out to Valley Voices Director, Victoria Hammel, via email at victoria.hammel@vcsu.edu. If you have general questions regarding the Community School of the Arts, please email Nick Lee, CSA Administrator, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or call the Bridges Arts Council at 701.840.6182.
Be sure and pick up your September 8-10 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.