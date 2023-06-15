ND 22 Lost Bridge north of Killdeer

The Barnes County Historical Society, 2023 Annual Meeting 7 p.m. and Conclusion to Lecture Series Season 22 Presenting: Bennett R. Kubischta “The Lost Bridge” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15th at the Barnes County Museum. (315 Central Ave N. Valley City, ND)

 Rivers have always been a barrier to land travel. The Little Missouri River and its canyon provided a unique barrier to early 20th Century travelers in North Dakota. One of the bridges across that river was the ND 22 Lost Bridge north of Killdeer which was built during the winter of 1930 and 1931. You will learn about how it was funded, the survey, the building of the bridge, a fight between towns, rattlesnakes, cattle, cowboys and cowgirls.

