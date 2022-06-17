The Kid’s Therapy Center (TKTC), located at 202 Central Avenue S in Valley City, serves more than just kids, and provides a variety of approaches to the complex issues that make up mental wellness.
“We use a lot of different components for this therapy,” Jen Eberle, child therapist for TKTC, said. “It’s a little bit different I think then some conventional, more traditional therapies.”
Despite the name, TKTC serves all ages, providing a wide assortment of treatment options to patients of all ages, from traditional talk therapy for adults to play therapy for children. Taking a holistic approach, TKTC counselors may even look at the biology of a patient to offer insight into their overall well-being.
