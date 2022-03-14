“Beware the Ides of March...” as said by William Shakespear in his infamous play Julias Caesar. Oftentimes, though, people are left to wonder what the Ides of March really are and where the foreboding legend came from.
In short, the Ides of March simply means March 15th. To fully understand the phrase, it is best to break it down. The word “ide” simply means the middle of a month in the Roman calendar. Therefore, the “Ides of March” literally mean “the middle of March.” The Romans used this terminology to track the lunar calendar. Ides refer to the first full moon of the month, which would typically fall between the 13th and the 15th. March 15th also marked the new year in the Roman calendar and was usually a cause for celebration.
The negative connotation of the phrase came from Shakespeare in Julias Caesar. At the beginning of the story, a soothsayer- someone with the ability to see the future- tells the protagonist (or as some may argue, the antagonist), Julias Caesar, to “Beware the Ides of March.” In other words, “watch yourself on March 15th.” As it turns out, March 15th was the day that Caesar was killed by his “friends.” This stroke of bad luck that was foreseen at the beginning of the story is what started the superstition surrounding the Ides of March.
Since the unfounded fear was set in peoples’ minds, the Ides of March has become something to fear during any month. Oftentimes in books or movies, if the Ides of March are mentioned, it is typically foreshadowing for something negative to happen. Similarly, in television shows, sometimes there will be episodes titled “The Ides of March.” This usually means that something will go drastically wrong for the characters.
Some may argue that William Shakespeare was not the cause of the superstition, but rather, Julias Caesar himself. When Caesar was in power, he altered the Romans’ new year celebrations, moving them from March to January, which is when we continue to celebrate today. He made this change two years before he was killed.
Whether it was Caesar himself or simply a British playwright, there is no question that the Ides of March have become something to fear. Similar to “Friday the 13th,” even those who claim to not be superstitious become uneasy about the 15th of March. And, after the year we’ve had, it might be best to err on the side of caution and stay home next Tuesday.
