Rodeo is an activity best described as energetic above all else. A few things are an integral part of the rodeo experience, like watching the cowboys ride bulls, bucking broncos and rodeo clowns. Let us not forget eating the definitely-not-optional fried Oreos and kettle corn added on top of local favorite, meeting the beautiful rodeo queens who visit the ND Winter Show yearly.
These beautiful cowgirls decked out in sparkle and satin sashes are usually rodeo royalty or competing to be so, if they win their competition.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.
What is the competition for rodeo queens? Is it a beauty competition, or do they just enjoy dressing to the nines and looking their best?
