By Vismaya Jacob
VCHS Student
Correspondent
People are working towards their passion, and if their passion turns out to be for the welfare of others, that is charity.
Penny Peterson is the coordinator of the Hi-Liner Pantry, and the ordering coordinator for the Bridges Backpack Program. She retired from the Valley City junior and senior high music department after 15 years of service last spring. She continues to serve the pantry as coordinator because, as she writes:
“Many people have thought that I retired from the pantry, but I have not. This is my passion.”
