The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.
Sunday, December 5: Episode 23 features musician Simone Felice; Musicians Terry and Linda Schwartz; Trumpeter Michael Cartwright; and an interview with Eileen Seeger about her “famous liver pвtй.” Plus, an interview with Peggy Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, about Peggy Lee’s career.
The show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT.
How to Listen
• Tune your radio to Prairie Public. Find your local frequency by visiting https://www.prairiepublic.org/about/
• Stream online by visiting https://radiobookmark.com/listener-interactive/webplayer/#/fullscreen/station/Fc6yEw9PkL2ZANvC
