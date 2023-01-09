Dakota Gardener - master gardener program

In 2016, a roomful of Extension Master Gardener coordinators from around the country sat with bated breath as the speaker took the stage.

Dr. David Gibby, a distinguished silver-haired gentleman, began to speak of his childhood in the Southwest during the 1930s. He shared a story about his parents that defined his upbringing and inspired a community volunteer program that would be adopted in 49 states.

Recommended for you