Valley City High School junior high cast and crew brought the magic and wonder of The Enchanted Bookshop to life in the their performances this week on the Hi-Liner Theatre stage.
If you missed our first story....A Likely Story Bookshop may look like any other used bookstore, but at night, it’s a place where magic happens, as that’s when the characters inside the books come alive. Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi and Tom Sawyer long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, to save her struggling store but they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers come looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen?