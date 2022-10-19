A new business has come to the town of Kathryn, the embodiment of one woman’s passion for craft and couture.
“I don’t consider myself an artist, I just do crafts. I do different things,” Cari Hejtmanek, owner of the Country Coop, a new boutique store in Kathryn, told the Times-Record at her open house event this Saturday. “I do the tumblers, the t-shirts, all the craft items.”
Offering a medley of gifts, from maternity items and baby clothes to regular clothes, gifts, knicknacks and chalk couture, Hejtmanek’s business is a reflection of her own passions and hobbies. She offers personalized engravings on cutting boards and wood, designs for tumblers and shirts, and sublimation as well, which is taking images and using heat to press them onto items.
“I can do anything, I can get it off the computer and if they have their own logo and stuff I cand o that too,” Hejtmanek said. “I can do the t-shirts, the boards and the tumblers (as a) set. There’s one company that ordered all three … for Christmas.”
