CoffeeCupCafe

Gentle conversation permeates the air, along with the aroma of bacon, eggs…and of course, coffee, the cafe’s namesake that seems to go well with just about everything on the menu.

The Coffee Cup Cafe doesn’t specialize in breakfast, but it certainly provides some of the best in Valley City… as its owners, Terry and Vicky Jones, have been doing for years in the City of Bridges.

