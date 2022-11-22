Gentle conversation permeates the air, along with the aroma of bacon, eggs…and of course, coffee, the cafe’s namesake that seems to go well with just about everything on the menu.
The Coffee Cup Cafe doesn’t specialize in breakfast, but it certainly provides some of the best in Valley City… as its owners, Terry and Vicky Jones, have been doing for years in the City of Bridges.
“There’s been some ups and downs, but nothing we couldn’t work through and continue to work through,” Terry Jones told the Times-Record. “We just needed to downsize. It’s more convenient for Vicky, so … we moved across the street.”
Vicky’s Viking Room had been long a hub of breakfast activity and social gathering for Valley City’s downtown, but with the iconic storefront formerly known as Dutton’s Parlor coming available, the Joneses took the opportunity to move to the new location, bringing with them much the same excellent menu as before, with an eye to introduce new items and more as they settle in.
